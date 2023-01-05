A fun-filled symphonic journey through Sherwood Forest

Members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra deliver kid-friendly performances of The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian at River Run Centre February 4

GUELPH, ON January 5, 2023 – Experience a family-friendly symphonic adventure in Sherwood Forest when members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra perform The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian at River Run Centre on Saturday, February 4 at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. The performances are presented in the Studio Theatre as part of Park Eatery Kinderconcerts, a series which brings the symphony to life through interactive performances.

The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian take the audience into the fabled Sherwood Forest, where Robin Hood and his friends steal from the rich and give to the poor. The greedy Sheriff of Nottingham retaliates by kidnaping Ms. Marian and holding her prisoner. Robin Hood leads a rescue mission to Nottingham Castle to bring back his love and bring justice to England.

The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian features music by German composer Richard Wagner, including the famous piece, “Ride of the Valkyries.”

Park Eatery Kinderconcerts feature members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra sharing stories and works by great composers, introducing children aged five and under to a rich variety of sounds and instruments. Kinderconcerts are hands-on learning experiences with children’s participation highly encouraged!

Tickets to The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian are $15 for adults, $13 for patrons over 60, $13 for under 30, and $11 for children aged 14 and under, including infants. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

