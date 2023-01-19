58 Wellington Street East

File number OZS23-001
The applicant proposes to develop a 23-storey mixed use containing 250 residential units, 5 commercial/residential units and 714 square metres of retail commercial space.
Associated reports and materials
- Submission Cover Letter – December 2022
- Site Plan, Renderings, Elevations and Cross-Sections – December 2022
- Ground Floor Plan Render – December 2022
- Planning Justification Report – December 2022
- Functional Grading Plan – July 2018
- Functional Servicing & Stormwater Management Report – December 2022
- Functional Servicing Plan – July 2018
- Geotechnical Investigation Report – June 2017
- Landscape Plan Concept Plan – December 2022
- Pedestrian Level Wind Study – December 2022
- Phase Two Environmental Site Assessment – December 2019
- Preliminary ‘Scoped’ Hydrological Assessment & Work Plan for Construction – December 2022
- Record of Site Condition Filing – March 2021
- Shadow Study Analysis – December 2022
- Shadow Study Diagrams – December 2022
- Supplementary Geotechnical Investigation – October 2018
- Traffic Impact Study – December 2022
- Transportation Noise Feasibility Assessment – December 2022
- Update to Phase Two Environmental Site Assessment – November 2020
- Urban Design Brief – December 2022
For more information
Katie Nasswetter
[email protected]