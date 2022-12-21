Tragedy Ann enjoys the comforts of home at River Run Centre

Award-winning Guelph folk duo Liv Cazzola and Braden Phelan featured in January 20 performance

GUELPH, ON December 21, 2022 – Tragedy Ann bring their delicate and driving folk music sound to River Run Centre on Friday, January 20 at 8 p.m. The award-winning duo takes the stage as part of the Borealis Music Series, which features celebrated performers in the intimate setting of River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre.

Consisting of Guelph artists Liv Cazzola and Braden Phelan, Tragedy Ann blend outstanding vocal harmonies with accordion, guitar, ukulele, and singing saw to create an unforgettable music experience. The duo’s 2022 album, Heirlooms, offers a selection of songs that call for a deeper connection between individuals, as well as with the natural world.

“A collective fresh breath was taken as Tragedy Ann took the stage and emanated romance, harmony, and joy with such charm and dynamic interplay that the hush became palpable,” Roots Music Canada says of Tragedy Ann.

Heirlooms is a follow up to Tragedy Ann’s 2018 release, Matches, winner of two Songs from the Heart songwriting awards from Folk Music Ontario. Tragedy Ann’s debut five-track EP, Stumbling, was released in 2016 and the duo has performed to wide acclaim across Canada, as well as throughout the U.S. and Europe.

In addition to their musical endeavours, Cazzola and Phelan are active Guelph community members. Phelan serves as president of the Board of Directors of Guelph Arts Council, an organization dedicated to growing opportunities for members of the city’s creative community. Cazzola is a founding member of the Canadian chapter of Music Declares Emergency, an organization of musicians and music industry professionals working to address the climate crisis.

Tickets to see Tragedy Ann are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $20 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

