Timeless tale comes to life in Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella

Stunning production by choreographer Bengt Jörgen staged at River Run Centre January 15

GUELPH, ON December 20, 2022 – A beloved fairy tale comes to life in Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella at River Run Centre on Sunday, January 15 at 2 p.m. The stunning Main Stage production is presented as part of the Showcase Series, which brings acclaimed live productions to the stage.

A classical ballet with modern, dramatic sensibilities, Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella offers an innovative take on the much-loved tale. Choreographer Bengt Jörgen balances fairy tale elements of the Cinderella story with a contemporary treatment of her character and family relationships, resulting in a human look at Cinderella that highlights magical aspects of the story.

“Cinderella is one of Canada’s Ballet Jörgen’s most popular classical ballets and is one of my personal favourites,” says Jörgen. “Cinderella is a touching ballet, but also makes people laugh and has an uplifting quality to it… It is the epitome of classical ballet.”

Featuring 16 dancers, Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella is set to beautiful music by composer Sergei Prokofiev and features set design by Glenn Davidson, who creates a fantastical environment based on the concept of the natural world reclaiming man-made structures. Costume designs by Robert Doyle echo each character’s unique personality.

“Cinderella’s glass slipper may not make the most comfortable ballet shoe, but the fairy tale certainly makes for a good ballet,” CBC says of Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella.

Known for the warmth and beauty of its productions, Ballet Jörgen stages performances across Canada and the United States. The company travels more than 50,000 kilometres each year to bring professional ballet to communities large and small, staging more than 1,500 performances, ballet classes, and community engagement events.

Tickets to see Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella are $45 for adults, $43 for patrons over 60, $29 for those under 30 years old, and $25 for children. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

