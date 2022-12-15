The time to apply for summer jobs is now!

Get your resume ready and apply by February 5

Guelph, Ont., December 15, 2022 – Make this your best summer ever, apply for a summer job with the City of Guelph! We have interesting, fun and rewarding summer work. With cold winter weather setting in, summer may feel far away, but summer jobs fill up fast. Don’t wait, apply now.

Apply today!

Starting today, we’re accepting applications for customer service positions, swim and aquatics instructors, lifeguards, summer camp counsellors and general labourers. Hourly pay ranges from $15.65 to $18.49. The deadline to apply is February 5, so don’t wait! Visit guelph.ca/careers to apply.

Why work for the City?

Guelph is ranked one of Waterloo Area’s top employers in 2022 and 2023. We pride ourselves on having a culture that engages employees and values inclusion, wellness and service.

This summer you will:

Improve your leadership skills

Expand your resume and post-secondary applications

Build your confidence, communication skills and make new friends

Make a difference in your community

You can use this experience to work in skilled trades, teaching, law, health care, policing, paramedicine, firefighting and more!

For more information

Nicole Borics, Recruitment Specialist

Human Resources

519-822-1260, extension 3483

[email protected]