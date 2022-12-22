Tales of food and laughter with Ali Hassan

Acclaimed standup comedian and host of CBC’s Laugh Out Loud brings ‘Does This Taste Funny?’ to River Run Centre January 22

GUELPH, ON December 22, 2022 – Enjoy a hilarious culinary-inspired standup comedy performance when Ali Hassan brings Does This Taste Funny? to River Run Centre on Sunday, January 22 at 7 p.m. The Main Stage event is presented as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series, which brings some of Canada’s best comics to the stage.

Ali Hassan is known for his hilarious work as standup comic, actor, and radio and television personality, but he originally planned to become a chef. Does This Taste Funny? is a laugh-filled exploration of Hassan’s 12 years working in the culinary world and a humorous deconstruction of his journey from food to comedy.

Well known to CBC Radio listeners, Ali Hassan is the host of the standup comedy show Laugh Out Loud and a frequent guest host on As It Happens and the arts and culture show, q. For the past six years, he has served as host of Canada Reads, an annual battle between book lovers that celebrates the best of Canadian literature.

“One of Canada’s comedy elder statesmen,” the Toronto Star says of Hassan.

During his 15 years as a standup comic, Ali Hassan has performed across Canada, as well as in the U.S., Middle East, and UK. His acclaimed solo show, Muslim Interrupted, was featured at Just For Laughs Montréal and performed in more than 30 cities across Canada. In 2019, Hassan was part of the cross-country Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada tour hosted by Rick Mercer.

In Sepember, Hassan published his hilarious and heartfelt book, Is There Bacon in Heaven? A Memoir. Focusing on themes of family, identity, and finding your place in the world, Hassan writes about his lifelong journey of embracing his Muslim heritage while following his passions and remaining true to himself.

Hassan’s film and television credits include the films My Spy (2020), Mafia Inc (2019), and Tammy’s Always Dying (2019), and the series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022). He is currently featured in recurring guest starring roles on the hit show Run the Burbs on CBC, as well as Sort Of on CBC and HBO Max.

Tickets to see Ali Hassan – Does This Taste Funny? are $45 for adults, $43 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

