Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue East improvements starting April 2023

Phase 1: Glenwood Avenue to east of Guelph Junction Railway tracks

Notice date: December 5, 2022

About the project

The City is working with J-AAR Excavating Limited on Phase 1 of Speedvale Avenue East improvements. This phase of work will be done on Speedvale Avenue East from Glenwood Avenue to east of the Guelph Junction Railway tracks, and on Woolwich Street, north and south of Speedvale Avenue. Please visit the project page for more information.

Work begins April 2023

Work is expected to start in April, and will be completed by end of August, weather permitting.

Speedvale Avenue lane closures

Two lanes will be closed on Speedvale Avenue East from Glenwood Avenue to east of the Guelph Junction Railway tracks. One lane in each direction will be open for the duration of the project. Delays should be expected in these areas. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Woolwich Street lane reductions

Woolwich Street north of Speedvale Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction to Gemmel Lane. Woolwich Street south of Speedvale Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction to Alexandra Street. Delays should be expected in these areas. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Speedvale Avenue will be closed for one weekend

Speedvale Avenue from Woolwich Street to Riverview Drive will be closed to through traffic from Friday afternoon to Monday noon for railway crossing upgrades. The date for this work has not yet been determined; City staff will provide updates well in advance as the date for the work approaches.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks on Paisley Road are expected to remain open and accessible during construction, however pedestrians should follow posted signs for their safety.

Property and business access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways during construction working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected. Access to driveways may be restricted and residents and businesses will be required to park on the side streets.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

