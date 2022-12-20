Skating sledges available soon for public use

The City of Guelph will soon offer sledges for public skates and Stick and Puck!

Starting January 2023, sledges will be available to sign out for participants with mobility challenges or anyone wishing to try sledge skating for use during public skates at West End Arena. We have six sledges available with varying sizes to accommodate all ages. All sledges have an optional push bar for those that require assistance to propel along with the hockey sticks provided.

In addition, we’ve added a monthly Sledge Stick and Puck skate for those wishing to practice Sledge Hockey Skills.

For details on how to borrow a sledge, visit our skating and shinny programs webpage.