Get your 2023 season’s pass for unlimited rides on the Riverside Park carousel and miniature train during the operating season (late May to early October).

If you purchase before April 1, 2023, you will get the early bird rate of $21.64 plus HST (after April 1, the price will be $22.08 plus HST). Passes are available for purchase at recreation facilities and at ServiceGuelph.

For more information

Recreation Services

519-837-5699

[email protected]