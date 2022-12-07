Public notice: Waste resource innovation centre scale closed December 6 to 15

Expect delays when dropping off residential waste

Guelph, Ont., December 6, 2022 -The City is working with a contractor to preform maintenance on the Gate 1 residential weight scale at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre, located at 110 Dunlop Drive, from December 6 to 15, 2022.

The facility remains open and residents can still enter through Gate 1. Traffic will be redirected around the construction area. Customers dropping off waste will then be redirected for payment, expect delays. Please assist us by following signs, and staff direction.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project.

For more information

Kyla Firby, Project Manager

Solid Waste Resources, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2508

[email protected]