Public Notice: Have Your Say on the future of Allan’s Dam Bridge

Guelph, Ont., December 5, 2022: As part of the Downtown Renewal project, we’ve initiated a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (Class EA) for improvements and modifications to the Macdonell and Allan structures, the main route for people who walk, take transit, ride bikes or drive Downtown Guelph.

Tell us your thoughts on the future of Allan’s Dam bridge, located at Speed River, south of the Macdonell Street Bridge.

Your feedback will be considered alongside the responses we have gathered on options affecting the future of Macdonell bridge and Allan’s Dam Sluiceway and Spillway as well as Wyndham Street.

For more information