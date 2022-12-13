Public notice: Change to residential plow out and significant weather alert system

Sign up required to continue getting alerts from the City of Guelph

Guelph, Ont., December 13, 2022 – The City of Guelph is changing the system used to alert the community about significant weather events and residential plow outs that impact City services.

Previously an email subscription service was used to send out alerts. Due to the success of this initiative, we’ve reached our capacity of subscribers under this service. As a result, we’ve moved these alerts to the Voyent Alert! system we’ve been using to send out emergency alerts, also known as Alert Guelph. The system will now alert subscribers about local emergencies, residential plow outs and significant weather events. The severity of the alert will vary depending on the circumstance.

How to sign up for alerts

Subscribers can register themselves on the Voyent Alert! (Alert Guelph) system, downloading the app is not required. You may choose to receive alerts by the app, text message, email message or by telephone voice message. New users can register and find more information online, including a list of frequently asked questions.

Current Alert Guelph users don’t need to take any action and will automatically receive the residential plow out alerts as part of the system’s alert notifications.

Providing timely and important updates that impact our community is a priority to the City. The merging of these notification systems will allow for a higher percentage of the community to be included in these updates and improve the safety of residents.

For more information or to sign-up for Alert Guelph, please visit voyent-alert.com/ca/community.

How to report a problem spot

Crews are out before, during and after snowstorms. Please wait 24 hours after the snow stops to allow our crews to finish scheduled routes. After that time, you can report a problem at guelph.ca/snow, use the “report a problem” map, or call 519-822-1260 extension 5628.

How you can help this winter:

Allow for extra commute times and drive according to road conditions

Never pass a snow plow

If you’re able, please help clear sidewalks near your property

Sign up for Snow Angels

Keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow

Shovel a spot for your waste carts, or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb

Move parked cars off the streets to make room for snow plows, buses and emergency vehicles

Use less road salt and de-icer to protect Guelph’s water

Continue to check guelph.ca/snow, Facebook and Twitter for updates about City services that might be affected by the weather including recreation programming, public transit and garbage pickup.

For more information

Terry Dooling, Manager, Public Works

Operations, Public Works

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3346

[email protected]