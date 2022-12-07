Construction notice: College Avenue West westbound closure starts December 12

Edinburgh Road South to Lynwood Avenue

Notice date: December 7, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Alectra Utilities to complete emergency repairs to their infrastructure on the northwest corner of Edinburgh Road South at College Avenue West.

Work begins December 12

Work is expected to start on Monday, December 12, and take about three days to complete, weather permitting.

Westbound road closure

College Avenue West will be closed to all westbound through traffic from Edinburgh Road South to Lynwood Avenue from December 12 for three days. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Edinburgh Road South, Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive.

The westbound road closure will be in effect daily from 8 to 4 p.m.

College Avenue West will remain open for eastbound traffic.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians beginning at the corner of College Avenue West at Edinburgh Road South. Please use the nearby crossings at Edinburgh Road South and Scottsdale Drive to use the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Routes 2 and 8 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paul Hutchison, C.E.T. Supervisor, Traffic Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services,

City of Guelph

519.822.1260 extension 3679

[email protected]