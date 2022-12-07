Construction notice: York Road reconstruction

Stevenson Street to Victoria Road

Notice date: December 2, 2022

About the project

As part of the York Road Phase 3 project, the City is working with Navacon Construction to reconstruct York Road from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road.

The purpose of this project is to replace the watermains, sanitary and storm sewer pipes along York Road. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and sidewalks.

Preparation work to begin December 2022

During construction a temporary access road will be built through the park from Brockville Avenue to Hayes Avenue, to allow access while work is completed at the Hayes Avenue and York Road intersection. This temporary access road will be maintained throughout the winter months as necessary when road closures require it.

The City anticipates Navacon will begin building the temporary access road the week of December 12th or shortly after pending good weather.

Starting early 2023, Hayes Avenue will not be accessible from York Road. Bell work will be completed at the York Road and Hayes Avenue intersection. Residents will have access to Hayes Avenue via Brockville Avenue and the temporary road through the park. See map below.

Upon completion of the Bell work at Hayes Avenue, additional Bell work will be completed at Menzie Avenue. Access to Menzie Avenue from York will be maintained during the Bell work in this area.

The City anticipates Navacon will begin the Bell work the week of January 9th, 2023 or shortly after pending good weather. The City expects the work will take until the end of March 2023 to complete the Bell work.

York Road will remain open

During all of the preparation work, York Road will require lane width reductions however two-way traffic will be maintained. Pedestrians, cyclists and drivers should expect some delays due to traffic control measures.

Full road closure begins Spring 2023

Reconstruction work will begin the end of March 2023 on York Road and Stevenson Street. The work will involve closing the York Road and Stevenson intersection, and York Road up to Brockville Avenue.

When work begins in March 2023, York Road will be closed to traffic. See map below.

Precondition Survey

As part of the City’s quality assurance/quality control procedures the City completes a pre-condition survey of each house located within the project area. The purpose of the precondition survey is to document the condition of the residents’ properties prior to the start of construction. In the event that there is a dispute of any damage caused due to construction the City will use the precondition survey to assess the dispute. Having the precondition survey completed directly benefits the residents and the City encourages all residents to have it completed. Englobe Corp. will be leaving notices at each residents home with more information on how to have the survey completed within the next few weeks.

Property and business access

Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closures.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Construction work will be in the City’s right-of-way between property lines, approximately three metres from the sidewalks. If you have any personal plantings or decorative features within the right-of-way, please remove them before March 20, 2023. Private planting and features within the right-of-way will not be replaced by the City when construction is complete.

City services

Waste collection will follow the same schedule; however, pickup will be first thing in the morning. Please ensure waste carts are at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Map of construction area – preparation work December 2022 (lane shift on York Road)

Map of construction area – full road closure March 2023

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more project information

Steven Di Pietro, P. Eng, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]

For construction information

Kyle Gibson, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]