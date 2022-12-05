Construction notice: Shelldale Crescent and Section of Parkwood Road closed starting December 5

Shelldale Crescent and Section of Parkwood Road closed starting December 5

Notice date: December 5, 2022

About the project

The City is working with contractor Alfred Fach Excavating Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface on Shelldale Crescent.

This project supports a development project at 85 Willow Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected]

Work begins December 5

Phase 1 work is expected to start on or about Monday, December 5 and take about three days to complete, weather permitting.

Phase 2 work is expected to start on or about Thursday, December 8 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Phase 1: Shelldale Crescent closed

Shelldale Crescent will be closed to all traffic at the cul-de-sac during the project. Parkwood Road will be temporarily converted to a two-way road to help traffic move through the area.

Phase 2: Section of Parkwood Road closed

A section of Parkwood Road will be closed to through traffic during the project. The section of Parkwood Road that remains open will temporarily allow two-way traffic.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property, park and business access

All businesses and public spaces in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction, including access to Norm Jary park. Shelldale Family Gateway and Early ON Centre will be accessible from Parkwood Road, which will temporarily allow two-way traffic.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]