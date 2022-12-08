Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci Announce First Ever Canadian National Tour of the Hit Live Show

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis comes to River Run Centre on February 23

GUELPH, ON December 8, 2022 – Straight from a 70-show, Off-Broadway run in New York City, HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis is embarking on an 18-city Canadian national tour, beginning February 3 in Halifax. A few weeks later, the show takes the Main Stage at River Run Centre on Thursday, February 23 at 8 p.m. HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis played in Guelph to sold-out audiences in 2019 and returns again as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series.

An international success, HYPROV has performed over 190 shows and been seen by a staggering 100,000 people throughout North America and Europe. The live show, called a “celebration of the human imagination” by The Times of London, combines hypnosis and improv for a one-of-a-kind comedy experience.

HYPROV received rave reviews for its New York run at the iconic Daryl Roth Theatre. The New York Times said, “The audience erupted in laughter. It killed!” The Wall Street Journal lauded the show as “catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality.” The New Yorker adds, “Say yes to HYPROV,” and it was called “hilarious and fascinating” by Time Out New York.

“HYPROV was born in Canada. It’s only right that we come back home immediately following such a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run,” says Asad Mecci, hypnotist extraordinaire. “This has been an incredible adventure from when we first created the show in 2015, and we plan to continue to tour the show bringing it to new audiences around the world.”

“I’m still shocked that Asad is able to hypnotise people night after night. I still get nervous wondering what is going to happen, but each night I’m blown away. I have to keep myself from laughing,” says Canadian improv legend, Colin Mochrie.

The 90-minute show combines hypnosis and improv for a totally unique comedy experience, bringing together two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics, and everyone in between. The evening begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized. In the hands of two experts–and crafted from the volunteers’ uninhibited, unconscious minds–each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience. Tickets to see HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis with Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

