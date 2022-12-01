City of Guelph named one of Waterloo area’s top employers once again

Guelph, Ont., December 1, 2022 – The City of Guelph has been named one of Waterloo area’s top employers for 2023 by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

“We’re proud, here at the City of Guelph, to be among Waterloo Area’s top employers for a second year in a row,” says Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer. “This honour reflects our dedicated and engaged employees and our progressive employee programs and benefits which set us apart as a top employer.”

The City submitted an application to Canada’s Top 100 Employers which evaluates organizations using eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and communications; health, financial and family-friendly benefits; vacation and time off; employee engagement; training and development; and community involvement. The application-based process compares employers to other organizations across Canada.

The successful application noted the City’s commitment to ongoing staff training and development, recent enhancements to employee compensation and benefits, and City involvement with local charities and community programs. The application also highlighted Guelph’s new Hybrid Work Policy with flexibility for employees to work part of the week in-office and part of the week working remotely, further enhancing the City’s adaptability to employee needs and the post-pandemic work environment.

“Being recognized as a top employer in one of the most competitive labour markets in Canada will help us attract and develop employees who work collaboratively and creatively to deliver efficient public services,” says Trevor Lee, deputy chief administrative officer of Corporate Services. “As a City, we offer competitive salaries and health and wellness benefits, and a variety of professional development opportunities. We pride ourselves on creating a work environment that engages employees and values integrity, service, inclusion, wellness, and learning.”

Media contact

Mark Ellis, General Manager of Human Resources

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2848

[email protected]