Baker Street re-opens from 19 December 2022 until early March 2023

Guelph, Ont., December 12, 2022: As part of the Baker District redevelopment, we’ve been busy with pre-construction activities on Baker Street (as well as on Park Lane, and Chapel Lane). Now that the installation of the new water main underneath the street is completed, we will be paving the road with temporary asphalt.

This means that Baker Street will be open to one-way traffic from Woolwich Street to Quebec Street and parking will be available on the west side of Baker Street. The street will remain open from Monday, December 19 until early March 2023.

Our ambitious plans to transform Baker District into a vibrant and welcoming place are coming along as planned. To know the project history and latest updates, check out the Baker District redevelopment webpage.

For more information about the Baker District redevelopment

Stephen Gazzola, Project Manager

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3886

[email protected]