Support local and enjoy a sustainable holiday with the Upcycled Holiday Food Box

Guelph, Ont., November 25, 2022- Reimagine Food, Guelph Box and Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad (COIL) are partnering to deliver a food box filled with local upcycled food products this holiday season.

Every item in the Upcycled Holiday Food Box was carefully designed to use high-quality ingredients to their maximum value, diverting waste from our landfills.

A few examples from the box include:

Cozy hot chocolate that uses nourishing bone broth as its base.

Zippy ginger beer that uses the fibre-dense ginger pulp from another juice product.

Spicy hot sauce that packs a punch with malt vinegar from a previous fermentation process.

Upcycled products reduce food waste, support our climate goals and spur local innovation and economic development.

All products in the Upcycled Holiday Food Box are produced right here in southern Ontario and are available for purchase online or in retailers and markets across Guelph-Wellington. It celebrates farmers, makers, producers, and artisans and makes an excellent gift. Five dollars of every box sold will go towards a local community food initiative.

“The Upcycled Holiday Food Box is a tangible example of a circular food economy in practice – one that nourishes its community, supports its local business and agriculture and restores its natural ecosystems. This is a great way to support local this holiday season,” says Molly Fremes, Program Advisor at COIL.

Boxes cost $70 and can be ordered online through Guelph Box before December 11. Boxes can be picked up from the Guelph Farmers’ Market on December 15; otherwise, delivery in Guelph-Wellington is available for a small fee.

Vendors participating in the Upcycled Holiday Food Box include:

Greenhouse Juice

Beck’s Broth

Escarpment Labs

Heartwood Cider

The SEED

Pfisterer Farm

The Commonfare Kitchen

Reimagine Food will be at the Wellington County Museum & Archives Christmas Fair today between 4-9 p.m. with a sample box.

About Our Food Future and Reimagine Food

Inspired by the planet’s natural cycles, a circular food economy reimagines and regenerates the systems that feed us, eliminating waste, sharing economic prosperity, and nourishing our communities. In Guelph-Wellington, we are working to build Canada’s first tech-enabled circular food economy that will achieve a 50 per cent increase in access to affordable, nutritious food, create 50 new circular economy businesses and collaborations, and a 50 per cent increase in circular economic benefit by unlocking the value of waste. The Reimagine Food Campaign initiative is Our Food Future’s local effort to inspire a circular food economy movement.

About Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad (COIL)

COIL is an innovation platform and activation network focused on creating, proving and scaling transformative solutions across all sectors – starting with food and environment – in southern Ontario that will move Canada toward a more sustainable, circular economy.

Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad (COIL) is a sister initiative of Our Food Future – both led by the Smart Cities Office, a joint local government project of the City of Guelph and the County of Wellington. Funding for COIL program participants is provided in collaboration with 10C’s Harvest Impact Fund, a social-finance initiative that supports impactful projects to strengthen local communities.

About Guelph Box

Guelph Box supports local Guelph Wellington businesses through curated boxes delivered straight to your door. Five per cent of every box is donated to charity. Guelph Box delivers to Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

