Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West watermain project

Hanlon Parkway to Edinburgh Road

Notice date: November 23, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving to replace the existing cast iron watermain on Speedvale Avenue West and complete full surface repaving from the Hanlon Parkway (Highway 6) to Edinburgh Road North. This is the first of two phases for the project.

Work ending December 16

Work is expected to end on December 16, 2022 for the winter months.

Speedvale Avenue West returning to four lanes

Speedvale Avenue West is expected to be back to four lanes for the winter months.

Work resumes Spring 2023

Work is expected to start again in April 2023 to allow for paving operations, and is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal P.Eng. Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]

For construction activity information

For more information about the construction phase, activities or scheduling of the project please contact:

Kyle Gibson, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-831-5636

[email protected]