See democracy in action at Guelph City Council

Guelph, Ont., November 8, 2022 – The City of Guelph will officially welcome the mayor and new and returning members of Council for the 2023-2026 term at an inauguration ceremony on November 15.

“The inaugural Guelph City Council meeting is part of our larger Council orientation plans for this new term of Council. We’re also eager to learn about Council’s vision for Guelph and how we can work closely together to achieve it,” said Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer for the City of Guelph. “We’ll also use this time to ensure Council is familiar with the priorities of the Guelph. Future Ready. Strategic Plan; the north star that guides all of the work we do, every day.”

Inaugural meeting of the new term of Guelph City Council

Tuesday, November 15

6:30 p.m.

“We’ll officially welcome Guelph’s new and returning City Council members as part of a formal inauguration meeting,” says Stephen O’Brien, Guelph’s City Clerk. “We encourage Guelphites to tune in online and witness this important milestone in our municipal democratic process.”

The new Council will be led into Council Chambers by the Guelph Pipe Band and honour guard from the Guelph Police Service, Guelph Fire and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service before being sworn in formally by the City Clerk.

“The City works closely with incoming Council members to ensure they have the tools and resources they need to meet their responsibilities and act as democratic representatives to Guelph constituents,” adds O’Brien.

During the month of November, new and returning Council members will attend a mock Council meeting and Council orientation sessions, including a bus tour of City facilities.

