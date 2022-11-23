Rod Beattie showcases acting talents in A Christmas Carol

Beloved actor brings ‘A Christmas Carol with Rod Beattie’ to River Run Centre from December 16 to December 18

GUELPH, ON November 23, 2022 – River Run Centre presents a “singular” holiday treat when Rod Beattie of the beloved Wingfield Farm series performs an entertaining adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. The four performances, running Friday, December 16 through Sunday, December 18, are presented in the Studio Theatre as part of the Showcase Series, which brings celebrated live productions to the River Run Centre stage.

Rod Beattie’s dynamic, 65-minute adaptation of A Christmas Carol perfectly captures its timeless appeal while showcasing his astonishing ability to inhabit multiple characters in a single scene. Audiences will delight in watching Beattie transform himself into characters including Ebenezer Scrooge, Marley’s Ghost, and members of the Cratchit family, all in the twinkling of an eye!

“There is no book about Christmas that can be counted its peer,” The Atlantic says of the Dickens classic.

Performances of A Christmas Carol with Rod Beattie take place Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 17 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m.

One of the most respected and versatile actors in Canadian theatre, Beattie is a veteran of 18 seasons and more than 50 productions with the Stratford Festival. During the past 35 years, his name has become synonymous with the Wingfield Farm series of one-man comedies, written by Dan Needles. Beattie’s many accolades include Dora Mavor Moore Awards, the Sterling Award, and Gemini Awards, as well as being appointed a Member of the Order of Canada.

Serving as stage manager of A Christmas Carol is Beattie’s brother, Douglas Beattie. In addition to working with the Wingfield Farm team as producer and director, Douglas Beattie’s many credits include serving as founding Artistic Director of Touchmark Theatre in Guelph, which produced comedies and dramas at River Run Centre from 1999 to 2009. A Christmas Carol with Rod Beattie also features original music and arrangements by Stephen Woodjetts.

Tickets to see A Christmas Carol with Rod Beattie are $45 for adults, $43 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or purchase tickets online.

