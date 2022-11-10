Realities of First World War come to life in ‘Ridge’

Stage production explores the Battle of Vimy Ridge at River Run Centre on December 6

GUELPH, ON November 10, 2022 – Experience a visceral theatre performance centred around the Battle of Vimy Ridge when Ridge arrives at River Run Centre on Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. The Main Stage event is presented in partnership with Guelph Museums as part of the Showcase Series, which brings celebrated live productions to the stage.

Ridge probes difficult but necessary questions about how and why we grieve. Through storytelling, theatre, and live music, the production examines misconceptions and varying perspectives about the Battle of Vimy Ridge while drawing parallels to other formative events in Canada’s past. Often called the “battle that made Canada,” Vimy Ridge resulted in more than 10,000 Canadian casualties.

“[Ridge] serves to give the sacrifices of those who served and died a human dimension beyond mythology,” the Vancouver Sun says. “The way history was meant to be told,” adds Entertainment Vancouver.

Ridge is a vivid, kinetic journey through history, as well as an intimate, personal examination of our connection to the past. Featuring Brendan McLeod and The Fugitives – whose powerful performances bring the realities of war to life – this production passionately portrays the impact of conflict on young lives.

Ridge includes inventive musical interpretations of First World War soldier songs by The Fugitives. Their album Trench Songs was nominated for a 2022 JUNO Award for Traditional Roots Album of the year. The production was also included as a Globe and Mail Top 10 Arts Pick of 2020.

Tickets to see Ridge are $25 for adults, $23 for patrons over 60, and $15 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]