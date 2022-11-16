Public notice: Winter programs are missing one thing – you!

Register for winter 2023 recreation programs starting December 7

Guelph, Ont., November 16, 2022 – Registration for winter 2023 recreation programs starts on Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30 a.m. The winter session begins January 8, 2023.

Register online at recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699. If you’re paying with cash or debit card, in-person registration is available at Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre and West End Community Centre.

Check out some of our exciting activities:

Pickleball

Lunch and Learn and Coffee with a Cop at the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre

Stemotics LEGO Programs

March Break Camps

Adult Try It Out ParaSport

Jump.Play Preschool Drop In program

Aqua Games

Swim Technique Clinic

Planning ahead makes program registration easy. Before winter registration day, you can visit recenroll.ca starting today to:

Explore all of the great programs we’ve planned for the winter, as programs details are online now.

Build a list of program titles and course IDs that you’re interested in.

Learn how to register and pay for programs using credit cards.

Learn how to register and pay for programs using Children’s Foundation.

Our customer service counters are open on registration day (December 7) at 7:30 a.m. and will then resume normal operating hours:

Evergreen Seniors Community Centre: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Victoria Road Recreation Centre: Monday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

West End Community Centre: Monday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Join our team!

We’re currently recruiting volunteers for our recreation programs, March Break/summer camps and the Evergreen Seniors Centre. Individuals must be at least 14 years old to volunteer.

If you’re looking for a meaningful experience to collect your volunteer hours or want to give back to your community, explore available volunteer opportunities, and apply for positions starting in January 2023.

We’re hiring! Join our aquatics, customer service, programs or operations teams and explore other opportunities that may be a right fit for you.

For more information

Recreation Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5699

[email protected]