Public notice: Stormwater Management and Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plans

Notice of in-person and virtual public open house – November 29, 2022

Join us November 29 for the Stormwater Management Master Plan (SWMMP) and Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan (WWWMP) public open house #2.

How to participate

Join us however you choose!

Drop in to learn about the project: November 29 any time between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Live in person : Join us at City Hall, 1 Carden street, meeting room B and C

: Join us at City Hall, 1 Carden street, meeting room B and C Live virtually: Join us virtually through the links posted on the Have Your Say pages

There is no formal presentation, just great conversation in person or virtually. Staff will be on hand to explain the project, answer your questions and discuss your thoughts and feedback. We encourage you to review the materials on the SWMMP Have Your Say and the WWWMP Have Your Say pages in advance.

At your own pace On Have Your Say – If you can’t attend in person or online on November 29, please visit SWMMP Have Your Say and WWWMP Have Your Say to review the display boards and use the survey and Q&A features to leave comments and ask questions by December 20. Your feedback will be incorporated into the project outcomes.

The purpose of the public open house is to share work completed to date, present the preferred stormwater management solutions, share information to support the capital implementation plan, answer questions and collect feedback.

About the projects

The SWMMP looks at how the City is currently managing stormwater and guides how we will continue to do so over the next 25 years. It has studied subwatershed health, erosion sites, the minor and major conveyance network, existing and new end-of-pipe treatment facilities, and provided criteria and policy direction based on new Provincial legislation – all to support the City’s growth to 2051.

The WWWMP began in January 2020 and has studied alternative solutions for the City’s existing water and wastewater distribution and collection system capacity constraints as well as required updates to infrastructure to support growth to 2051 as per the City’s Shaping Guelph project.

Both plans are being carried out according to the Municipal Engineers Association’s Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (October 2000, as amended in 2007, 2011, & 2015), which is an approved Class of Environmental Assessment under the Environmental Assessment Act.

Important information

Intent to collect information during virtual public open house: Feedback is being collected as part of community engagement and public input on the SWMMP, as well as to satisfy the requirements of the Environmental Assessment Act.

Any comments or questions submitted during the event or through Have Your Say may be published or shared and will be used to reflect overall feedback and help inform the study.

Personal information is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

If you have questions about the collection, use and disclosure of this personal information, please contact the City’s Information and Access Coordinator by phone at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or email [email protected].

For more information

If you would like to speak to one of our project team members, if you have questions, comments, would like to be added to the project mailing list, please contact:

Colleen Gammie, P.Eng.

Infrastructure Planning Engineer

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2282

[email protected]

Information will be collected in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

(This notice first issued November 10, 2022)