Public notice: Join us for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting event

Guelph, Ont., November 24, 2022 – Mayor Cam Guthrie will light Guelph’s holiday tree in Market Square, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, on December 3, from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. The official tree lighting will take place at 6:15 p.m. Join us for a free, family-friendly, holiday event!

The tree lighting celebration features a live performance by Verese Vassell-Bowen. In the spirit of the holidays, the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin will have their Everyday Heroes on-site selling 50/50 tickets and will also be collecting monetary donations at the event.

