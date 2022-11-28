Public notice: Help us stuff an emergency vehicle with pounds of food

Guelph, Ont., November 28, 2022 – Looking for a way to give back to your community this holiday season? Help off-duty police, paramedics and firefighters stuff an emergency vehicle on Saturday, December 3.

The eleventh annual Stuff an Emergency Vehicle event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guelph Zehrs located at 1045 Paisley Road.

We’re collecting non-perishable food and cash donations in support of the Guelph Food Bank.

Thanks to your generous support, since 2012 we’ve collected more than 70,000 pounds and $30,000 in cash donations to support individuals and families in need in our community.

Together, let’s see how many police cars, ambulances and fire trucks we can stuff!

For more information

Leanne Swantko, Deputy Chief

Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2105

[email protected]