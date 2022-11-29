Public notice: City of Guelph replacing three playgrounds in 2023

Have your say on designs and accessibility features by December 15

Guelph, Ont., November 29, 2022—You’re invited to help the City of Guelph design the three playgrounds we’ll be replacing next year: Dovercliffe Park, Howitt Park and University Village Park, pending 2023 budget approval by Council.

Tell us your neighbourhood playground vision. We’d like to know:

What kind of equipment you would like to see,

What you like about the existing playground, and

If there are any specific accessibility features you would like to see included.

Phase one of engagement is open until December 15, 2022. In early 2023, we’ll share two design options for each playground with you and the neighbourhood to vote on.

You will see contractors surveying and drilling next spring to help better understand park conditions. Timeline for construction will be communicated during the second phase of engagement.

About the playground replacement process

When we replace play equipment, we consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and comments from community members. Your participation helps us choose the right play equipment for your neighbourhood.

Playgrounds are replaced approximately every 20 years, pending Council approval. If your local playground isn’t on our list, chances are, it’s not quite time for it to be replaced.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Landscape Technologist

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]