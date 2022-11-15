Proposed development in your community – 140 Hadati Road

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Tuesday, December 6

6:30 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

About the planning application(s)

140 Hadati Road (File: OZS22-015) – Ward 1

The subject site is approximately 0.25 hectares in size and located on the east side of Hadati Road between Leacock Avenue and Upton Crescent.

An Official Plan Amendment and a Zoning By-law Amendment are proposed to permit the development of 24 stacked townhouse dwelling units.

The Planner to contact for this application:

Katie Nasswetter

Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2356

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday December 2 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral or written submissions at a public meeting of Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Ontario Land Tribunal; or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, November 25 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]