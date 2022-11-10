Construction notice: Portion of Silvercreek Parkway closed on November 12

Speedvale Avenue West to Campbell Road

Notice date: November 10, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving to replace the watermain along Speedvale Avenue West. The work requires closure of Silvercreek Parkway to complete urgent repairs.

Work happening November 12

Work is expected to start on Saturday, November 12, and be completed by the end of the day.

Silvercreek Parkway closure

Silvercreek Parkway will be closed completely, both northbound and southbound lanes, between Speedvale Avenue and Campbell Road. There will be lane restrictions on Speedvale Avenue West. Access to all businesses will be maintained from Silvercreek Parkway south of Speedvale Avenue.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Transit

Transit Route 20, stop #2034 will be moved to the northwest corner of Speedvale and Silvercreek.

Business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

