Notice of virtual public open house: Silvercreek Parkway North improvements

Speedvale Avenue West to Woodlawn Road

We are holding a virtual public open house to present plans for the Silvercreek Parkway North improvements project.

We are replacing sanitary sewers and watermain pipes, and improving the roadway with new curbs and multi-use paths between Speedvale Avenue West and Woodlawn Road. The Guelph Junction Railway crossings will also be upgraded to meet Canadian Railway Standards.

Virtual open house

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/silvercreek-parkway-north to view project information including maps and schedules and to ask questions and leave comments about this project. City staff will answer promptly to make sure you have the information you need.

Future communications

If you would like to receive ongoing communications about this project, you can:

Contact Andrew Miller (contact information below) if you would like to be added to an email contact list

Click on “Subscribe for project updates” on the Have Your Say page

Andrew Miller, P.Eng, PMP | Project Engineer

D&C, Infrastructure, Development, & Enterprise Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]