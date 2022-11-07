New playground designs announced for five Guelph playgrounds

Construction scheduled for spring 2023
Guelph, Ont., November 7, 2022 – The results are in! New playground designs have been chosen for Goldie Park, Gosling Gardens Park, Herb Markle Park, Howden Crescent Park and Sunny Acres Park.
Two designs for each park were shared with the community back in May, with voting held so residents could select the winning design. Construction will start in spring 2023 and be complete in the fall of 2023. We’ll share on our Facebook and Twitter feeds when the new playgrounds are open.
Goldie Park
63 Memorial Crescent
The new playground at Goldie features four slides, climbers, balance logs with rope, and accessible swings for infants and youth.
Design by: New World Park Solutions
Gosling Gardens Park
75 Gosling Gardens
The new playground at Gosling Gardens features four slides, spinners, climbers, game panels, musical chimes and drums, and accessible swings for infants and youth
Design by: Park N Water
Herb Markle Park
175 Cardigan Street
The new playground at Herb Markle features three slides, a rock climbing wall, teeter-totter, monkey bars, crawl through tunnel, climbers and accessible swings for infants and youth.
Design by: New World Park Solutions
Howden Crescent Park
35 Howden Street
The new playground at Howden features a large, twisted slide, a roller conveyor-style slide (similar to the one at Riverside Park), spinner, junior slides, rock climbing wall, game panels and accessible swings for infants and youth.
Design by: Park N Play
Sunny Acres Park
45 Edinburgh Road North
The new playground at Sunny Acres features two slides on the main structure and a roller conveyor-style slide (similar to the one at Riverside Park), monkey bars, climbers, play panels and accessible swings for infants and youth.
Design by: Park N Play
Accessible surfacing
We heard during engagement that surfacing type is an important part of making some playgrounds wheelchair accessible. Working alongside the City’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC), we’ve included rubber surfacing at Howden Park and Herb Markle Park with wood chips at Sunny Acres, Goldie and Gosling Gardens.
About the playground replacement process
When we replace play equipment, we consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and comments from community members. Your participation helps us choose the right play equipment for your neighbourhood.
Playgrounds are replaced every 18-20 years, pending Council approval. If your local playground isn’t on our list, chances are, it’s not quite time for it to be replaced.
For more information
Stefan Ilic, Landscape Technologist
Park and Trail Development, Parks
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3349
[email protected]