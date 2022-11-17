Gowan brings iconic hits to River Run Centre

Celebrated Canadian musical artist, Styx lead vocalist performs solo show on December 9

GUELPH, ON November 17, 2022 – Enjoy a showcase of songs from Lawrence Gowan’s catalogue of iconic hits when he takes the stage at River Run Centre on Friday, December 9 at 8 p.m. The Main Stage event is presented as part of the Sleeman Music Series, which brings some of Canada’s most celebrated musicians to the stage.

Gowan’s career includes gold and platinum recordings, hit singles, and performances around the world. He became an icon of Canadian music during the 1980s and 1990s, releasing a string of studio albums featuring hit songs that have endured the test of time. Four Gowan songs – “A Criminal Mind,” “(You’re a) Strange Animal,” “Moonlight Desires,” and “Dancing On My Own Ground” – have earned SOCAN Classic Awards, presented to songs with more than 100,000 plays on Canadian radio.

“An icon of ’80s Canadian progressive rock,” The Intelligencer says of Gowan.

Gowan’s solo recordings include his self-titled album Gowan (1982), Strange Animal (1985), Great Dirty World (1987), Lost Brotherhood (1990), …But You Can Call Me Larry (1993), and The Good Catches Up (1995). His many accolades include 11 JUNO Award nominations including a win for Best Video in 1985, as well as a SOCAN National Achievement Award in 2014.

Following his rise to fame as a solo artist, Gowan joined Styx in 1999 as the band’s keyboardist and lead vocalist. Gowan’s work with Styx includes the albums Cyclorama (2003), Big Bang Theory (2005), The Mission (2017), and Crash of the Crown (2021) as well as more than two decades of celebrated international performances. A prolific touring act, Styx recently made a triumphant return to Canada as part of a 2022 cross-country tour.

Tickets to see Gowan are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

