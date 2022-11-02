Facility condition assessments starting November 14

Sleeman Center, River Run Center, Civic Museum, East Parkade, West Parkade, Market Parkade, Guelph’s Lattice Covered Bridge, Hastings Stadium
Notice date: November 2, 2022
About the project
The City is working with contractor Roth IAMS to perform facility condition assessments of the building systems, process systems, building envelope, elevators, property, and grounds. The purpose of the assessments is to gather data on the condition of facility assets, asset inventory, and cost replacement values.
These valuable insights will be used for future operational planning, maintenance procedures, and asset management.
Work begins November 14
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 14 and be completed on Friday, November 18.
Assessments will be conducted at the following facilities between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- November 14 – Sleeman Center
- November 15 – River run Center, Hastings Stadium, Lattice covered Bridge
- November 16 – East Parkade
- November 17 – West Parkade
- November 18 – Market Parkade
Facility Elevators
Roth IAMS is working with Solucore to perform condition assessments of the elevators and will be escorted by members of the City on November 14 and November 15. Access or wait times for elevators may be affected.
- November 14 – East Parkade, West Parkade and Market Parkade elevators between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- November 15 – Sleeman Center, River run center and the Civic Museum elevators between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Pedestrian access
Regular public access will remain for the duration of the assessments.
Property and business access and parking
All businesses in the assessment areas will remain open and accessible.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important Facility Condition Assessment project.
For more information
Mathew Walden, MMP, RSE | Analyst Asset and Maintenance Management
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3955
[email protected]