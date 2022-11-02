Facility condition assessments starting November 14

Sleeman Center, River Run Center, Civic Museum, East Parkade, West Parkade, Market Parkade, Guelph’s Lattice Covered Bridge, Hastings Stadium

Notice date: November 2, 2022

About the project

The City is working with contractor Roth IAMS to perform facility condition assessments of the building systems, process systems, building envelope, elevators, property, and grounds. The purpose of the assessments is to gather data on the condition of facility assets, asset inventory, and cost replacement values.

These valuable insights will be used for future operational planning, maintenance procedures, and asset management.

Work begins November 14

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 14 and be completed on Friday, November 18.

Assessments will be conducted at the following facilities between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

November 14 – Sleeman Center

November 15 – River run Center, Hastings Stadium, Lattice covered Bridge

November 16 – East Parkade

November 17 – West Parkade

November 18 – Market Parkade

Facility Elevators

Roth IAMS is working with Solucore to perform condition assessments of the elevators and will be escorted by members of the City on November 14 and November 15. Access or wait times for elevators may be affected.

November 14 – East Parkade, West Parkade and Market Parkade elevators between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

November 15 – Sleeman Center, River run center and the Civic Museum elevators between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Pedestrian access

Regular public access will remain for the duration of the assessments.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the assessment areas will remain open and accessible.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important Facility Condition Assessment project.

For more information

Mathew Walden, MMP, RSE | Analyst Asset and Maintenance Management

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3955

[email protected]