Construction notice: Silvercreek Parkway North improvements starting November 14

Notice date: November 2, 2022

About the project

As part of the Silvercreek Parkway North improvements project, the City is working with Englobe Corp. to conduct a geotechnical investigation, and Badger Daylighting to conduct a Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) investigation on Silvercreek Parkway North between Speedvale Avenue West and Woodlawn Road.

The purpose of this project is to replace the sanitary sewers and water main pipes, and reconstruct the roadway with the addition of curbs and multi-use paths between Speedvale Avenue West and Woodlawn Road. The Guelph Junction Railway crossings will be upgraded to meet Canadian Railway Standards.

The geotechnical work is to determine soil conditions such as soil types and strength, groundwater and other design parameters.

The SUE investigation identifies buried utilities within the work area to ensure construction can proceed without disrupting utilities services.

Work begins November 14

The work will take place over two periods.

Period 1 – Borehole drilling for soil testing will take place between November 14 and November 18, weather permitting.

Period 2 – SUE investigation will take place in late November or December.

During the SUE investigation, surveyors will paint utility markings and record the location of the utilities using GIS equipment.

Traffic restrictions

The borehole and utility test holes will be kept to the shoulders of the road to minimize traffic interruption. Cones or buffers will be placed around the equipment while it is in operation, and equipment will be moved between locations so minor traffic delays may be expected. All lanes will remain open during this work.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Investigative activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more project information

For more information about the project, please contact:

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]