Construction notice: Metcalfe Street Reconstruction Update

Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road

Notice date: November 21, 2022

About the project

As part of the Metcalfe Street reconstruction project, the City is working with Steed and Evans Ltd. to reconstruct Metcalfe Street from Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road.

The purpose of this project is to replace the sanitary and storm sewer systems along Metcalfe Street. The curbs, asphalt and sidewalks will also be replaced.

Work Stopping December 2022 and Beginning Spring 2023

A majority of the construction project was completed during the 2022 construction season. However, the area between Terry Boulevard and Pleasant Place could not be completed within the anticipated timeline and must resume in Spring 2023.

The surface of the roadway will be fixed from Metcalfe Street to Pleasant Place to allow for the roadway to be open over the winter months. Construction will resume in April of 2023, weather permitting, beginning with underground work on Pleasant Place towards Terry Boulevard. The remainder of the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of July 2023.

Metcalfe Street opened to traffic

Upon completion of the works in December, Metcalfe Street will be opened to use over the winter months until Spring 2023.

City services

City services such as garbage pick up and snow plowing will resume over the winter months as necessary.

Construction map

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project.

For more project information

Kyle Gibson, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]