Construction notice: Installation of parking sensors begins November 21

Sensors will monitor occupancy in downtown

Notice date: November 16, 2022

About the project

The City is installing occupancy monitoring technology for parking spots on select streets in the downtown area. This pilot project will provide accurate and timely data on the usage of downtown parking spots to help with future planning, assist Bylaw with enforcement, and provide occupancy information as part of an update to the Downtown Parking Master Plan in 2023.

These sensors will provide real-time data on whether a spot is occupied or vacant and alert Bylaw if a user has exceeded their allotted time in the spot.

The sensors will be installed over three days at the following locations:

Wyndham Street, North of St. George’s Square

Quebec Street, between Wyndham Street and Norfolk Street

Cork Street, between Wyndham Street and Norfolk Street

Macdonell Street, between Wilson Street and Wyndham Street

General contractor eleven-x, will complete the installation of the occupancy sensors starting November 21.

Construction schedule

Construction is expected to begin on November 21 and continue for three days, weather permitting.

During installation parking spots will be blocked by traffic cones. The sensor installation process is expected to take approximately twenty minutes per parking spot.

Traffic control measures will be used to ensure drivers have a safe and clear route during the installation work. Drivers must follow the posted signage and are encouraged to exercise caution within the area.

It is expected that the installation will be completed by late fall 2022.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses around the downtown will remain open and accessible throughout installation. However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact private and public property access, and delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

There are no restrictions to pedestrian access. Pedestrians are reminded to exercise caution in the construction area and follow signage and instructions to ensure their safety at all times.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor

Parking Operations

519-822-1260 extension 2888

[email protected]