Construction Notice: Gordon Street lane reductions starting November 3

Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road

Notice date: November 3, 2022

About the project

The City is repairing a wastewater maintenance hole at the intersection of Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road.

Work begins November 3

Work starts on Thursday, November 3 and is expected to be completed later today.

Lane reductions on Gordon Street and Edinburgh

There will be lane reductions on Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road during construction. A single northbound lane remains open on Gordon Street as well as the northbound turning lane onto Edinburgh Road. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction.

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Map of construction area

For more information

Adam Wiltschek, Manager of Technical Services

Environmental Services Department

519-822-1260 extension 2152

[email protected]