Construction Notice: Gordon Street lane reductions starting November 3

Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road
Notice date: November 3, 2022
About the project
The City is repairing a wastewater maintenance hole at the intersection of Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road.
Work begins November 3
Work starts on Thursday, November 3 and is expected to be completed later today.
Lane reductions on Gordon Street and Edinburgh
There will be lane reductions on Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road during construction. A single northbound lane remains open on Gordon Street as well as the northbound turning lane onto Edinburgh Road. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction.
Project updates
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
Map of construction area
For more information
Adam Wiltschek, Manager of Technical Services
Environmental Services Department
519-822-1260 extension 2152
[email protected]