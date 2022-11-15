City of Guelph launches engagement for culture and sports tourism strategy

Guelph, Ont., November 15, 2022— On September 30, the City of Guelph was announced as a successful recipient of funding through the Government of Canada’s Tourism Relief Fund.

This funding will help the City develop Create, Play and Stay, a culture and sports tourism strategy to guide the City in attracting new visitors and driving economic growth in culture and sports tourism. The City is engaging with internal and external groups to inform and shape the strategy.

Community members and organizations who consider themselves within the rich network of culture and sports tourism operators in Guelph are invited to attend one of two engagement sessions on November 21.

Date: November 21, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Location: Online via Zoom

Registration: Please register online with Eventbrite.

Developing the Create, Play and Stay Culture and Tourism Strategy is an outcome of the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy, and supports the goal of building a must-see visitor destination in Ontario.

Quotes

“This project aims to map out and engage with Guelph’s culture and sport tourism groups and organizations to identify new ways to support and celebrate our community as a must-see visitor destination in Ontario. The strategy will identify our unique assets and how we can better attract visitors and investment in Guelph through culture and sports tourism.”

– Alex Jaworiwsky, Manager of Tourism and Destination Development, City of Guelph

“Culture is intrinsic to Guelph. This project is an opportunity to assess the current strengths and challenges within the local arts and heritage sector, and to identify the path we need to take as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic and strive to meet Guelph’s full social and economic potential through culture and tourism.”

– Tammy Adkin, Manager, Museums and Culture, City of Guelph

About Visit Guelph

Visit Guelph stewards the Guelph story for visitors and residents by fostering a well-connected community through engagement, facilitation, and coordination. The team supports tourism businesses, destination development, and visitor services. Visit Guelph also supports the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy and operates the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT). Learn more about Visit Guelph at: visitguelphwellington.ca.

