City launches engagement to explore regulations related to short-term rentals in Guelph

Residents can have their say online by December 11

Guelph, Ont., November 22, 2022 – The City is asking for community feedback on adding regulations for short-term rentals to its existing Business Licence By-law. The regulations would require certain health and safety, parking and zoning guidelines be met before a short-term rental can begin operating. In February 2022 Council directed staff to complete engagement and report back on their findings by summer 2023.

“Short-term rentals are a growing interest in Guelph and across Canada but they currently lack the same checks and balances that hotels and bed and breakfasts are required to meet,” says Scott Green, manager of Corporate and Community Safety. “Engaging with people in our community—visitors, business owners, short-term rental users and owners, and residents—will help us understand what’s working and what’s not working so we can consider how a licensing program could help address things that aren’t working well.”

Requiring short-term rental (rented less than 30 days) operators to acquire a licence would standardize and regulate how these rentals operate and may include required fire inspections, public health inspections and mandated insurance limits. Regulations could also help identify acceptable locations and building types for short-term rentals. Staff will bring recommended licence fees to Council for approval.

Have a say on short-term rentals

Help us explore:

Community and business concerns or opportunities

Solutions from neighbouring communities

Impacts of licensing on existing long-term rentals

Impacts of restricting short-term rentals to primary residences

Take the online survey by December 11

Fill out the online survey at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/short-term-rentals.

Attend a virtual or in-person open house

Wednesday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m., virtual on Zoom

Thursday, December 8 at 10 a.m., virtual on Zoom

Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m., in person at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph; meeting room C.

Call during open office hours

Call 519-822-1260 extension 3354 to speak to City staff and get answers to your questions:

Tuesday, November 29 and December 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.

Friday, December 2 and December 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Working group

A Short-Term Rental Working Group was established in June 2022 and met three times to understand opportunities and challenges from targeted audiences before the City opened the conversation up to residents and visitors of Guelph. The working group is not a decision-making body; instead, they shared insights and feedback from impacted audiences that are now being validated through wider community engagement opportunities.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]