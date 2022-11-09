Carroll Baker welcomes the holiday season at River Run Centre

Canada’s ‘First Lady of Country Music’ takes the stage for on December 3 in only Ontario show this holiday season

GUELPH, ON November 9, 2022 – Renowned as ‘Canada’s First Lady of Country Music,’ Carroll Baker takes the stage in her hometown for a performance on River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m. A Carroll Baker Christmas is presented as part of the Sleeman Music Series, which brings many of Canada’s best-known artists to the stage.

Combining traditional Christmas songs with inspirational fan favourites, A Carroll Baker Christmas is an evening to remember. One of Canada’s most beloved singers, Baker is a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, a JUNO Award winner, and a member of the Order of Canada. Entertaining fans across Canada and around the world for more than 50 years, she is excited to take the stage in Guelph for her only Christmas show in Ontario this holiday season.

“My hometown, my family, and my many friends and fans, who I hope will all come and celebrate Christmas with me – it’s gonna be a great night,” says Baker.

An ambassador of Canadian country music, Baker has sold millions of records in Canada and around the world, including more than 20 No. 1 recordings. Her career includes 14 albums, four compilation albums, and 55 singles as well as live performances across the country and internationally. Baker will be joined by the Baker Street Band for her River Run Centre performance.

Among her many accolades, Baker is a member of the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Ontario Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2020, she received the Impact Award from the Ontario Country Music Association, presented to an artist who has made a significant impact on the country music industry in Canada and around the world. Throughout her career, Baker has exemplified the values of country music: honesty, feeling, hard work, love, family, friendship, and respect.

“A role model to the up-and-coming female artists of today,” Canadian Beats says of Baker.

Tickets to see A Carroll Baker Christmas are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

