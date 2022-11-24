Boreal’s Songs warm up wintertime

Celebrated trio continues holiday tradition with Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season at River Run Centre on December 18

GUELPH, ON November 24, 2022 – Welcome winter with outstanding harmonies, brilliant songwriting, and beautiful lyrics when the members of Boreal present Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season at River Run Centre on Sunday, December 18 at 7 p.m. This Main Stage performance is presented as part of the Sleeman Music Series, which brings celebrated musical artists to the local stage.

Boreal’s spellbinding harmonies and tour-de-force songwriting create a magical musical event that celebrates the coming of winter and the beauty of the season. Featuring well-known Guelph musicians Tannis Slimmon and Katherine Wheatley, along with Orillia songstress Angie Nussey, Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season takes the audience on a holiday journey of friendship, laughter, and connection.

“Absolutely magical. The gorgeous vocals… plus the sharing of anecdotes and laughter, bring the wonder back to winter,” says CFRU.

Warm, friendly, and genuine, Boreal’s music conjures images Canadians fondly recognize: pine branches bending low, footprints in the snow, the quiet of winter, and the sound of a slapshot off the boards. The group’s seasonal performance of original songs and holiday classics has become a celebrated annual tradition across Ontario.

The members of Boreal are each hard-working singer-songwriters with longstanding, award-winning careers. Wheatley is a successful solo artist and member of the eclectic musical group Betty and The Bobs. Slimmon, recognized as one of Canada’s best roots music singers, has enjoyed a career spanning 30 years. Nussey, who joined Boreal following the departure of longtime member Jude Vadala in 2019, is an accomplished singer-songwriter and winner of more than 15 industry awards for songwriting, vocals, and performance.

Boreal released their debut recording, Winter’s Welcome, in 2014 and are planning a new wintertime-themed collection of songs for release this December.

Tickets to see Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

FOR INFORMATION

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]