Blackie and the Rodeo Kings bring Canadian tour to River Run Centre

JUNO-winning artists joined by special guests Digging Roots and Terra Lightfoot on December 2

GUELPH, ON November 10, 2022 – One of North America’s finest roots-oriented acts, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings take the stage at River Run Centre on Friday, December 2 at 8 p.m. Featuring special guests Digging Roots and a guest appearance by Terra Lightfoot, the Main Stage performance is presented as part of the Sleeman Music Series, which features some of Canada’s most celebrated musical artists.

Blackie and the Rodeo Kings – consisting of Colin Linden, Stephen Fearing, and Tom Wilson – are celebrating more than a quarter-century of making music with a new studio album and a Canadian tour. In July, the band released its 11th album, O Glory, described as their most “spiritual and political” recording to date.

“Blackie and the Rodeo Kings remain one of Canada’s greatest musical treasures,” Kelowna Capital News says of the band.

With a total of 11 albums including High or Hurtin’: the Songs of Willie P. Bennett (1996), Let’s Frolic (2006), Kings and Queens (2011), and King of This Town (2020), Blackie and the Rodeo Kings are four-time JUNO nominees and winners of the 2000 JUNO Award for Roots & Traditional Album of the Year for their recording, Kings of Love.

Recently, Tom Wilson won praise for his bestselling memoir, Beautiful Scars, which details his quest for identity after learning about his Mohawk heritage. A feature-length documentary film based on the memoir premiered at the 2022 Hot Docs Festival.

Opening for Blackie and the Rodeo Kings are special guests Digging Roots. Featuring musical partners ShoShona Kish and Raven Kanatakta, Digging Roots balances Indigenous tradition and modern aesthetics, blending folk-rock, pop, blues, and hip hop with the traditional sounds of Indigenous music. In June, these JUNO Award winners released their fourth album, Zhawenim. The title means to love unconditionally in the Anishinaabemowin language.

Also appearing as a special guest will be Canadian folk and roots-rock artist Terra Lightfoot. Lightfoot’s most-recent album, Consider the Speed, was recorded at Memphis’ legendary Royal Studios with Grammy-winning producer Jay Newland.

Tickets to see Blackie and the Rodeo Kings with Special Guests Digging Roots and Terra Lightfoot are $55 for adults, $53 for patrons over 60, and $35 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

