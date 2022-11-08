Attend the inauguration of Guelph City Council

Attention news, photo and video editors
Guelph, Ont., November 8, 2022 – The City of Guelph will officially welcome the mayor along with new and returning members of Council for the 2023-2026 term at an inauguration ceremony. The new Council will be led into Council Chambers by the Guelph Pipe Band and honour guard from the Guelph Police Service, Guelph Fire and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service before being sworn in formally by the City Clerk.
What
Inaugural meeting of the new term of Guelph City Council
Who
Mayor Cam Guthrie
Councillor Phil Allt
Councillor Christine Billings
Councillor Linda Busuttil
Councillor Leanne Caron
Councillor Erin Caton
Councillor Ken Yee Chew
Councillor Cathy Downer
Councillor Dan Gibson
Councillor Rodrigo Goller
Councillor Carly Klassen
Councillor Dominique O’Rourke
Councillor Michele Richardson
City Clerk Stephen O’Brien
When
Tuesday, November 15
6:30 p.m.
Where
Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Council Chambers
Media contact
Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office, Corporate Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 5644
[email protected]