Attend the inauguration of Guelph City Council

Guelph, Ont., November 8, 2022 – The City of Guelph will officially welcome the mayor along with new and returning members of Council for the 2023-2026 term at an inauguration ceremony. The new Council will be led into Council Chambers by the Guelph Pipe Band and honour guard from the Guelph Police Service, Guelph Fire and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service before being sworn in formally by the City Clerk.

What

Inaugural meeting of the new term of Guelph City Council

Who

Mayor Cam Guthrie

Councillor Phil Allt

Councillor Christine Billings

Councillor Linda Busuttil

Councillor Leanne Caron

Councillor Erin Caton

Councillor Ken Yee Chew

Councillor Cathy Downer

Councillor Dan Gibson

Councillor Rodrigo Goller

Councillor Carly Klassen

Councillor Dominique O’Rourke

Councillor Michele Richardson

City Clerk Stephen O’Brien

When

Tuesday, November 15

6:30 p.m.

Where

Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Council Chambers

Media contact

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office, Corporate Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 5644

[email protected]