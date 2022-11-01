Apply for community grant funding by December 1

Guelph, Ont., November 1, 2022 – Applications to the City of Guelph’s Community Grant program are now open. Not-for-profit organizations are invited to apply for funding to support the work they do to improve community well-being by December 1.

Eligible organizations can apply for funding that supports operating costs, events, special programs or projects, or for small capital items that support the quality of life of Guelph residents. Applicants have an option of up to three years of funding for operational grants or one-year project grants.

Grant applications are evaluated based on the:

benefit it will have on the lives of Guelph residents

community’s support for your organization and its programs, projects and events

sustainability and need for funding

New in 2023: additional funds to cover City fees

Included in the Community Grant application this year, is an opportunity to receive additional funds if your organization pays City fees as part of your operations or project. In the application, you will be asked to describe the City fees that your organization pays and you will be automatically considered for the additional funds.

Apply for a community grant in four easy steps:

Read the application guide to learn grant requirements, eligibility, and selection criteria. Choose which grant to apply for (operational or project) and download and complete the appropriate grant application. Write a cover letter. Submit completed applications with cover letter and the organization’s financial statements to [email protected] by Thursday, December 1 at 4 p.m.

Applicants must meet all criteria in the City of Guelph’s Community Grant Policy to be eligible. All funding is subject to City Council budget approval. Learn more, register and apply online at guelph.ca/grants.

