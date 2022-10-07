Your vote makes a difference

Cast your vote in Guelph’s municipal election this October

Guelph, Ont., October 7, 2022 – It’s that time again, every four years Guelphites can vote for the mayor, city councillors and school board trustees. Cast your vote this October.

Do you live in or own property in Guelph, are a Canadian citizen and over 18 years old? Then you’re eligible to vote in the municipal election.

Ways to vote

In person

Vote at advanced polls at City Hall October 8-10 and city-wide October 14-16, or in your ward on Election Day, October 24.

By mail

Register to vote by mail at guelph.ca/vote before 4 p.m. on October 14.

Get your Voter Notification Card

You’ve likely received a Voter Notification Card in the mail. If you haven’t received it yet, go to guelph.ca/vote to check if you are on the voters’ list.

If you want to vote by mail, you must register to receive a vote by mail kit by October 14.

Check your ward

In 2021, Council voted to change Guelph’s ward boundaries to better balance Guelph’s ward populations. Make sure you’re voting in your ward, check the updated ward boundaries map and your Voter Notification Card or on guelph.ca/vote.

What you need to bring to vote

To vote, you need a piece of identification (ID) that shows your name and Guelph address such as a driver’s license, Ontario Photo Card, lease or rental agreement. Check out guelph.ca/vote for a full list of ID options. A Canadian passport cannot be used as a piece of ID.

Celebrating Diwali?

Celebrating Diwali on October 24? Don’t let voting get in the way of your celebrations. Vote early in the advanced polls or register to vote by mail at guelph.ca/vote.

Listen to the election podcast

Have 20 minutes to spare? Listen to the Big G in Conversation election podcast to learn about key voting dates, the different ways people can cast a ballot and other important things Guelph voters want to know.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5625/TTY 519-826-9771

guelph.ca/vote