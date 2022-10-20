William Prince showcases masterful songwriting at River Run Centre

Award-winning performer takes the stage November 16

GUELPH, ON October 20, 2022 – Enjoy an evening with one of Canada’s finest musical talents when William Prince performs at River Run Centre on Wednesday, November 16 at 8 p.m. The Main Stage event is presented as part of the Sleeman Music Series, which features some of the nation’s most celebrated musical artists.

A masterful songwriter and performer, William Prince takes influence from the gospel music of his childhood in Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, classic country singers, and many others to shape his unique sound. Prince’s 2017 JUNO-winning debut album, Earthly Days, introduced his poignant philosophy and rich voice to the world. He has continued to build musical momentum, with new recordings and performances winning acclaim across Canada and internationally.

“The baritone singer-songwriter has been on a trajectory that has seen him move to new heights in the music world,” CBC says of Prince.

Prince’s accolades include three JUNO Award nominations and a 2017 JUNO win for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year. He is also a Canadian Folk Music Award and Western Canadian Music Award winner, and he claimed the 2020 SOCAN Songwriting Prize for his song “The Spark.” Prince’s albums also include Reliever and Gospel First Nation, both released in 2020.

Recently, William Prince and singer-songwriter Celeigh Cardinal co-hosted A Day to Listen 2022 as part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The 12-hour radio broadcast included stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school Survivors, Elders, musicians, and teachers centering around the theme, ’Messages of Hope.’ Prince also recently performed with The Tragically Hip at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa as part of Starwalker: A Celebration of the Songs, Music and Life of Buffy Sainte-Marie, which aired nationally on CBC.

Tickets to see William Prince are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

