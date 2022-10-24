Trick or Treat Passes on Sale Now

Give out fun this Halloween!

Trick or Treat passes are on sale now for $10 plus HST per sheet of 10. Each pass can be redeemed in person for a child and youth single recreational swim or skate visit from November 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Available while quantities last at West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre, Guelph Sports Dome, Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, and ServiceGuelph-City Hall. Limit of four sheets per purchase.

