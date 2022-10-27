The Nutcracker: A symphony of sounds for children

Members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra present interactive, kid-friendly performances at River Run Centre on November 19

GUELPH, ON October 27, 2022 – Journey to a land of sweets and sugar plum fairies during kid-friendly performances of The Nutcracker at River Run Centre on Saturday, November 19 at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. These fun-filled Studio Theatre events are presented as part of the Park Eatery Kinderconcerts series, which brings the symphony to life for kids through interactive performances.

Set to a magical score by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, The Nutcracker is based on the classic ballet about a young girl who falls asleep on Christmas Eve with her new nutcracker doll in arms. She is soon swept away to a land of sweets and sugar plum fairies, with classical music bringing her journey to life.

Park Eatery Kinderconcerts feature members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra sharing stories and works by great composers, introducing children aged five and under to a rich variety of sounds and instruments. Kinderconcerts are hands-on experiences with audience participation highly encouraged.

The Nutcracker features strings including violin, viola, cello, and double bass, as well as piano and trumpet. The performances will be narrated by Kween.

Tickets to see The Nutcracker are $15 for adults, $13 for patrons over 60 or under 30 years old, and $11 for children 14 and under, including infants. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

FOR INFORMATION

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]