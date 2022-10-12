Statement from Mayor Cam Guthrie on the passing of former Councillor Dan Moziar

On behalf of Guelph City Council, I offer deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of former Councillor Dan Moziar, who passed away on October 8.

Dan was elected to represent Ward 2 for the 2000-2003 and 2003-2006 terms of office.

He had extensive expertise in the energy industry, which he contributed to Guelph as the Chair of Guelph Hydro for many years. He served as Guelph Hydro’s Chair during a critical time, in the lead-up to restructuring under the Energy Competition Act of 1998. During this period, Dan helped usher in technology investments, operating cost savings, and performance improvements for Guelph Hydro. Dan also served as Chair of the Municipal Electric Association, through which he worked closely with the Ministry of Energy on a provincial level. Guelph benefited greatly from Dan’s experience in this complex sector.

Guelph is grateful for Dan’s service throughout two terms as a City Councillor. His knowledge of the issues and his love for Guelph made a lasting impact on the city, and will always be remembered.

City of Guelph flags are currently at half-mast following the passing of a City employee, and will remain lowered in honour of Mr. Moziar.

Cam Guthrie

Mayor